Samsung Galaxy S22 India 🇮🇳 details

S22 Ultra: 12GB RAM as Base+256GB/512GB

Only Phantom Black & White (No Burgundy, Green for now) 😔

S22 & S22+: 8+128/256GB

Black, White & Green

Unconfirmed: All 3 models might go on sale starting March 11, Ultra not early like other regions pic.twitter.com/U981Pb5BK1